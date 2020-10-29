Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It is a sport so new even most of its contestants haven’t played it but that’s not stopping a host of current and future Olympians giving it a crack.
It is a sport so new even most of its contestants haven’t played it but that’s not stopping a host of current and future Olympians giving it a crack.
Water Sports

T20 under water? The sport you’ve probably never heard of

by Amanda Lulham
29th Oct 2020 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is a sport so new even most of its contestants haven't played it but that's not stopping a host of current and future Olympians giving it a crack.

It's water polo's version of T20 cricket and it is coming to a pool in Sydney's inner west.

The format is so new most have never seen it in Australia with the KAP7 Clash of the Champions tournament to be held at Cabarita Swimming Centre on November 28.

Beach Polo 4's -which can be played on the coast or in pools - only made its debut a year ago at the 2019 FINA World Championships and there is already a push to see it played in the Olympic arena.

Bronte Halligan will lead one of the teams at the new event.
Bronte Halligan will lead one of the teams at the new event.

The first ever elite event in Australia will feature our top water polo players, many who will represent Australia country at next year's delayed Tokyo Olympics.

The event will provide crucial game time to NSW players who have been unable to get high level competition due to coronavirus.

"I haven't had the opportunity previously to play beach polo and I'm excited to give it a crack," said Tokyo hopeful Bronte Halligan, daughter of NRL gun Darryl.

"I think it's a much faster game, quick pace, high scoring and you don't' need as much endurance. Creates a bit of fun for everyone.

 

Aidan Roach is one of the Olympians and future games stars in the event.
Aidan Roach is one of the Olympians and future games stars in the event.

 

"We haven't played competitive water polo due to COVID-19 for a while, with Division 1 in NSW just starting again.

"While this is a bit of fun, we are all elite athletes so you can expect us to all be super competitive."

The four mixed teams will play under dual Olympian Aidan Roach and Joel Dennerley, Rio Olympian Keesja Gofers and Halligan.

Originally published as T20 under water - the new sport you've probably never heard of

kap7 clash of the champions t20 water polo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANDIDATE Q&A: How they’ll fix youth crime

        Premium Content CANDIDATE Q&A: How they’ll fix youth crime

        News The NewsMail asked candidates in Bundaberg and Burnett how they’d tackle youth crime.

        Bundaberg plumber creates ‘pay later’ trades app in Oz first

        Premium Content Bundaberg plumber creates ‘pay later’ trades app in Oz first

        News You can connect with trade services and pay for the work over time

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        CANDIDATE Q&A: Addressing local housing situation

        Premium Content CANDIDATE Q&A: Addressing local housing situation

        News State Election candidates for Bundaberg and Burnett talk about how they would help...