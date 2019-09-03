T20 not on the agenda

SKY HIGH: Brothers batsman Simon Kelly at Salter Oval during last year’s T20 final. There will be no T20 grand final in Division 1 next season.

CRICKET: For the first time in more than a decade Bundaberg Cricket sides will not be competing for a T20 competition this season.

The NewsMail can reveal the Bundaberg Cricket Association will not be holding a competition in the fastest form of the game in Division 1.

The announcement comes as the BCA finalises the upcoming season.

BCA president Ian Grills said the decision was a simple one as it allowed them to focus on other competitions in Division 1 and other areas.

“Clubs aren’t playing Division 1 T20 cricket,” Grills revealed.

“It allows players to focus on the Aussie Bundy Big Bash and to do well in that.”

The season will start on September 21 with all Division 1 clubs competing in one day cricket until the end of the year in multiple rounds against each other.

The teams will be Past Highs, Norths, Brothers and last year’s premiers in all Division 1 competitions, The Waves.

The first few games will be 45 overs each until there is enough light in the day to extend the games to 50 overs.

Games will start before midday at either 11am or 11.30am.

A final for the competition will be held before Christmas to decide the best one day side.

Teams will then have a break for Christmas and New Year before playing two day cricket for the rest of the season.

Division 1 sides will face each other over two full rounds, six matches, before semis and finals are held.

The winner will then face off in a grand final at the end of the season.

It is the first time two day cricket has returned in a couple of years as a permanent fixture.

Grills said the decision was made by a majority of the clubs that wanted the format to return.

At this stage clubs will only be battling for two trophies but their could be a third with the NewsMail Cup to be battled for.

Discussions are in an early stage for it to come back with the BCA looking at where it can be fitted into the calendar and what format it could be competed in.

A draw for all three grades, Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3, is expected to be released before the season is officially launched on September 20 at Salter Oval.

The auction for the Aussie Bundy Big Bash will also be held that night.

The NewsMail will have coverage leading up to the action in the next few weeks, including who is nominated for the auction.