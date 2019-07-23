T20 competition announces dates and key changes

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey (back left), Bundaberg Regional Council division four councillor Helen Blackburn, Bulls Masters Managing Director Jimmy Maher, Bundaberg Cricket Association's Shaun Rose with Takalvans Dale Rethamel, Searle's RV's Ben Seale, Betta's Wade Abbott and Parkland's Bill Moorhead. The four franchises are back for this season.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey (back left), Bundaberg Regional Council division four councillor Helen Blackburn, Bulls Masters Managing Director Jimmy Maher, Bundaberg Cricket Association's Shaun Rose with Takalvans Dale Rethamel, Searle's RV's Ben Seale, Betta's Wade Abbott and Parkland's Bill Moorhead. The four franchises are back for this season. Shane Jones

CRICKET: The Bundaberg Cricket Association hopes some subtle changes will allow its T20 competition to expand and improve this season.

The association confirmed the starting dates and the rule changes to the competition at its second meeting for the upcoming cricket season on Monday night.

The NewsMail can reveal the season will start on October 11 and run until December 13 before taking a break for the Christmas holidays.

The competition will then resume for two more regular season rounds on January 10 and 17 with the final on January 31.

The top two sides at the end of the regular season face in the final.

The four franchises from last year will stay on for another season as well with Bundaberg businesses Takalvans, Searle's RV Centre, Bundaberg Betta Electrical and Parklands Grange signing on.

But the names for each side could change.

The competition will also remain sponsored by Aussie Home Loans in Bundaberg with the competition officially called the Aussie Bundy Big Bash.

The auction is coming back but not all players will be bought this season by the four clubs.

Bundaberg Cricket has announced four players from each club that played last year can remain this year.

But only if the players agree to stay.

All players will have the option to stay at their club, if the team selects them, or recommit to the auction.

The BCA originally wanted all players to go back after each season.

But BCA treasurer Shaun Rose at the meeting admitted some players had become a part of the franchise, which was vital they remain as part of the the club as fans followed the team specifically for that player.

Clubs can still recruit players they had last year, if not selected in the four, but will have to bid for them in the auction.

Each team will be given a salary cap, of fake money, to select players.

The teams need to have 15 players in the squad to compete and can choose their captain rather than have an A-grade captain represent the club like last year.

The auction will be held on Friday September 20 to officially launch the new cricket season with more than 40 players expected to be sold.