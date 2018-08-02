SYSTEM IN DECAY: Bundy man waits 27 months to see dentist

Larry Clyde has been on the waiting list for a general dentist appointment for 27 months.

A BUNDABERG man with a mouth full of decaying teeth has been on the waiting list to see his dentist for over 27 months.

Larry Clyde has lived the past two years of his life to the dull beat of a thumping toothache.

When the pain began in May 2016, the 68-year-old contacted Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services to book in a general appointment with the next available dentist.

To his dismay, however, the person on the other end of the line told him the wait time was more than 18 months long.

On May 31 the pensioner was seen as an emergency patient to treat an upper front tooth. His tooth was pulled out at a subsequent appointment.

"I probably should've got a root canal but they don't have the gear or the resources," Mr Clyde told the NewsMail.

"I'd have to go to private dentist for that, which I can't afford. So the only other option is to get them pulled out.

"But then you go gummy."

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington disputed the claim, however, and said that due to how much Mr Clyde's tooth had calcified, he was not suited for a root canal.

"All our oral health clinics have the equipment and staff needed to complete root canal treatments," he said.

"After removing the tooth our oral health team provided a temporary solution to close the gap caused by the extraction until Mr Clyde could be provided with a denture."

Later that year, Mr Clyde was again admitted as an emergency patient, this time for an infected lower tooth.

"But by the time you get in there, the tooth is buggered," Mr Clyde said.

X-rays found this tooth was infected and had to be removed.

After both these appointments, Mr Clyde was placed on the waiting list for a general dental appointment, which, two years on, he has still not had.

While Mr Clyde said his throbbing mouth wasn't the worst pain he'd ever had, his teeth were getting worse and worse.

"I've got to be careful which tooth I chew with," he admitted to the NewsMail.

"When they rang me I said I couldn't really even tell which tooth was aching because at this point they've all got slight aches now, and they (WBHHS) only remove one tooth at each appointment.

"They haven't got enough dentists or finances."

But Mr Pennington of WBHHS said, "Generally emergency appointments are limited to the problem tooth that led to the patient requesting treatment ... if time permits a dentist may choose to repair or extract more than one".

"The demand for dental services continues to outstrip our capacity and the Bundaberg Oral Health Centre waiting list for a general dental appointment is currently 27 months."

Mr Clyde said before he'd become a pensioner he'd stuck by his six-monthly dental check-ups, but that now there was no way for him to afford such luxuries.

"I've just got to grin and bear it," he said. "Twenty-seven bloody months."