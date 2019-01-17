Symphony of disappointment over vandalism of CBD piano

SOUR NOTE: Wyatt Weir, Zaliah Beezley and Mowgli Weir are upset that the piano in Bourbong Street has been vandalised.

IT SEEMS vandals are out of tune with community spirit after ripping the keys off a much loved local piano.

Whether it was a beautiful melody echoing through Bourbong St or a couple of keys bashed by curious kids, it was hard to miss the introduction of a small piano enticing locals to tap away.

But someone has wrecked the fun for everyone, breaking off most of the black keys and leaving local music-lovers heartbroken.

Local mum Krystal Cauchi said her five kids, aged between one and 12, loved playing the piano and often stopped to have a go when they were passing by the CBD's pavilion.

She said it was disappointing that someone felt the need to ruin the keys.

"I'm angry that someone's done that, but I'm also sad because now the kids miss out,” she said.

She said the vandalism was "just unnecessary”.

"Every time we went past there was always someone playing (the piano),” Ms Cauchi said.

The instrument first appeared outside Bundaberg Police Beat in October last year as part of an installation for Bundaberg Regional Council's #LoveBundy art trail, curated by Bundaberg Regional Galleries.

The artwork included a hanging bundle of various crafted flowers, as well as the piano that the community came to know and love.

At the time of the installation, BRC Community and Cultural Services portfolio councillor Judy Peters jumped on to play a tune herself and said she encouraged others to enjoy the space.

"We want the community to really engage with these works, embrace the art trail and take ownership of it. Take your picture in front of the artwork or play the piano and join us in celebrating the talent found in our local arts community,” Cr Peters said in October.

The instrument had since been backed by local residents to become a permanent attraction in the city centre, after the art was taken down.

At the time the art was first installed, artist Jenny Gilbertson said she had no concerns over vandals targeting her art.

"That's the risk you take if you want to do some fun public art things,” she said.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Dave Morgan said police were made aware of the incident yesterday morning and were still investigating the matter at the time of publication.

He said CCTV footage captured by the CitySafe cameras would be inspected.

"In the Safe night precinct we've got a very good CitySafe camera network,” Sen Const Morgan said.

Anyone with information regarding the offence is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.