Symbol of hard work stolen by thieves

STOLEN: Bundaberg powerlifter Billa Hamilton is devastated about the theft of her GPC World Championship medal.

STOLEN: Bundaberg powerlifter Billa Hamilton is devastated about the theft of her GPC World Championship medal. Contributed

IT'S a gold medal that means absolutely nothing to the thoughtless thieves who stole it, but the world to Bundaberg powerlifter Billa Hamilton.

The Foundry gym owner said she had been left devastated after thieves broke in and stole her Global Powerlifting Committee World Championship 2015 gold medal, among other items, from the East Bundaberg gym at the weekend.

"Our gym was broken into on Saturday night or early Sunday,” she said.

"They stripped our merchandise wall and took a fair bit of stock and some personal items, including my gold medal.”

Hamilton said the medal held little monetary value for those who took it, but was symbolic of one of the hardest competitions she had ever faced.

"The medal is a reminder of the process going into the competition - the hard work,” she said.

"This one in particular was held in Las Vegas and I went through a really challenging prep leading up to it.

"I had a lot of weight to lose - about 10kg that I needed to drop before weigh-in.”

Hamilton said it was her "worst weigh-in ever” and her health even started to deteriorate before competition time.

"It was pretty horrible,” she said.

"I missed my first weigh-in time and the next one wasn't until the afternoon which meant I had another four hours of no eating or drinking anything.

"By the end of it my partner was quite distressed and so was my coach.”

Billa Hamilton and her partner Jareb Cowan with the medal that was stolen. Photo Contributed Contributed

But Hamilton said she overcame the obstacles and managed to take out the gold medal, which she kept hanging from a wall at The Foundry before it was taken.

"I am pretty frustrated because I know it is meaningless to anybody else but me,” she said.

"It is nothing that they can sell, they won't make any money from it.

"If they can show the decency to return it, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Bundaberg Police are investigating the break-in and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Hamilton said while she was devastated about the theft, she had received so much support from the powerlifting community, her friends and family.

"My coach put a really great post on Facebook about the medal and it has been shared over 300 times,” she said.

"The powerlifting community is pretty amazing, people really do come together.”