Journey from Yeppoon to Silicon Valley

WHEN teenager Greg Clark was surfing and fishing off his boyhood home of Yeppoon, he thought little of going to university let alone a high-flying corporate career.

Fast forward four decades and Mr Clark is now chief executive of US tech giant Symantec, a US$14 billion company that is on the frontline of the growing cybersecurity threat.

Cybercrime now costs the Australian economy an estimated $3 billion each year amid the growing sophistication of cybercriminal gangs.

"Yeppoon had no traffic lights in those days and seven pubs," Mr Clark recalls. "I went to the local high school and there were 30 girls and eight boys in my class.

"All the boys left in grade 10 to do apprenticeships. I was happy fishing, camping and surfing and was not particularly interested in going to university. I thought no one else was going so why should I."

He said fortunately his father James, a computer scientist, applied for his son to study for a science degree at Griffith University. "My dad applied for me to go to uni as he valued education," he said. "He was the first teacher of computer science in Australia at what was then the Queensland Institute of Technology (now QUT)."

Mr Clark said Griffith University opened his eyes to a new world of learning and was the time when he first became interested in computers and the science of how they worked.

"This was pre-Internet days so a long time back," he said. "At the time, the university was a leader in the medical imaging area and that really interested me."

Mr Clark, now 54, moved to the United States after graduation to work for Bell Labs before starting his own computer company called Dascom on the Gold Coast. The fledgling cybersecurity firm was sold to IBM in 1999.

He later went on to become chief executive of Queensland software company Mincom and California web security firm Blue Coat, which was later acquired by Symantec. He became chief executive of Symantec in August 2016. "I have had a varied business career, working with small start ups with no money to large companies," he said.

Mr Clark said modern cyber threats were very different to what they were in the 90s and pose a growing risk to both the economy and society.

"There were always computer viruses and theft of credit card details online but now the bad guys are thinking of new scams and the good guys have to stay ahead of them," he said, "If you had said three years ago that a cybercriminal would be able to crypto lock someone's computer and extort money or bitcoin out of them I would not have believed it."

Mr Clark said the growing number of Internet-linked devices - from laptops and smart phones to household appliances like fridges - meant more opportunity for cybercriminals.

"These are now highly organised cyber criminal rings," Mr Clark said. "They like to base themselves in places where there are no laws on cybercrime, mainly emerging economies in Eastern Europe, Africa and Latin America.

"Because they operate across borders, they are hard to track down. There are estimates that cybercrime in Australia equates to 2-3 per cent of the country's GDP. This should really be a call to arms to respond to cyber crime.

"With the Internet of Things even something like your remote control is internet enabled, which means it has a vulnerability that the bad guys can exploit."

Mr Clark said that while he is now based in California, he still makes regular trips back to Australia to visit family members based on the Sunshine Coast. "I love to get down to Mooloolaba and I hear the snapper are biting nicely this time of the year," he said.