Sydneysiders enjoying taste of what Bundy has to offer

SYDNEYSIDERS are enjoying a taste of what Bundaberg has to offer this week at the Australian Tourism Exchange.

The five-day event is a chance for local operators from tourism destinations from across the country to meet with wholesalers and inbound tour operators to showcase their products and services.

This year Bundaberg has a record five businesses attending the ATE under the banner Southern Great Barrier Reef in what Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said was an "effective tool to put the region in front of significant buyers”.

"It's a really big commitment for businesses to take the time out of their day-to-day operations to represent their product and destination at an event like ATE. It involves enormous research and preparation for up to 120 appointments with different buyers in the lead-up to the week-long event, and then the follow-up afterwards to ensure the relationships established are embedded and acted on,” Ms Reid said.

Representatives from Kelly's Beach Resort, Bundaberg Rum Distillery Experience, Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundy Food Tours are in Sydney to promote their businesses.

ONE OF A KIND: Duncan Littler is marketing Bundaberg Rum's unique Blend Your Own Rum Experience at the event. Craig Warhurst

For Loni Hammond, from the resort, this trip marks the seventh year it has participated in the ATE and she has seen first-hand the positive outcomes.

"It doesn't happen overnight. Tapping into the international marketplace is a long-term effort, but in the last three years we have seen the numbers start to come through, not to mention the excitement of seeing Bundaberg, Bargara and Kelly's Beach Resort listed in east coast itineraries in a German wholesale brochure for Australia,” she said.

Attendees will even experience a Bundaberg happy hour, with Bundaberg Rum partnering with Tourism and Events Queensland to create Bundaberg-inspired cocktails.

The company has meetings scheduled with buyers from across Europe, the United Kingdom, America, China, Singapore and Malaysia in what will be its first foray at the ATE.

GOOD FOOD: Bundy Food Tours' Suzie Clarke (right) has a passion for sharing Bundy produce. Eliza Goetze

Senior brand manager Duncan Littler said he was enthusiastic about the opportunity to inform overseas markets of what they were offering.

"Tourism partners are particularly interested in in our Blend Your Own Rum Experience as it is an experience that is very different to anything else being offered around the globe,” he said.

Suzie Clarke, from Bundy Food Tours, said she was looking forward to connecting with culinary and tour operations from across Australia and also having the chance to share her passion for the Bundaberg food experience with the world.