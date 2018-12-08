Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No. 203/389-393 Bourke St in Surry Hills is on the market for just $185,000.
No. 203/389-393 Bourke St in Surry Hills is on the market for just $185,000.
Property

Could this be Sydney’s cheapest property?

by Owen Roberts
8th Dec 2018 8:39 AM

THIS rundown studio in Surry Hills could be yours for just $185,000, making it the cheapest home in Sydney.

Located on Bourke St, the 12 sqm bedsit in the Art Deco Belgenny complex is right on the edge of Taylor Square and is perfect for someone looking for an inner city crash pad to renovate.

Up the old Art Deco-style stairs.
Up the old Art Deco-style stairs.
The studio needs some work but is in a great location.
The studio needs some work but is in a great location.

The interiors are dated with paint peeling off the wall and bare flooring, but there is a built-in wardrobe and the bones of the bathroom and kitchenette can be easily transformed.

The low price is amazing value for the suburb, with the median price for a unit in Surry Hills at $862,500, according to CoreLogic data.

It is in the Belgenny complex.
It is in the Belgenny complex.

Two north-facing windows provide views of over the rear lane and of nearby trees, while building levies are just $533 per quarter.

The apartment is in an incredible inner city location.
The apartment is in an incredible inner city location.

Secure entry to the building, a lift, rear-lane access and a shared laundry are just some of the other features.

It is listed with Gavin Brightwell of BresicWhitney-Darlinghurst.

 

It even has a built-in wardrobe.
It even has a built-in wardrobe.
property real estate sydney

Top Stories

    Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    premium_icon Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    News A SCHOOL bus driver has been praised as a "hero” after he avoided a "catastrophic crash” on Wednesday afternoon.

    Warning issued for heavy rain and high winds

    premium_icon Warning issued for heavy rain and high winds

    Weather Boaties should be prepared in the wake of ex-cyclone Owen

    • 8th Dec 2018 8:52 AM
    Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    premium_icon Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    Politics Dan Galligan questioned if sugary drinks tax will work

    Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    premium_icon Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    News Bundy region fire fighters thanked for their efforts

    Local Partners