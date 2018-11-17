Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Sydney unit residents ‘secretly filmed’

17th Nov 2018 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An inner Sydney unit manager allegedly used hidden cameras to film intimate images of residents without their knowledge, with police finding more than 50 videos.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon, three days after one of ten residents from a unit on Bunn St at Pyrmont found a camera hidden in a digital alarm clock in the bathroom.

 

Police say officers found two more hidden cameras in the unit. After speaking with the manager, officers found another hidden camera in a different unit in the same complex, as well as a hard drive and other devices. The man allegedly had more than 50 videos featuring intimate images of the two units' occupants.

He's due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on December 19 charged with 11 counts of recording intimate images without consent.

Further charges are likely, police say

secret filming sydney unit videos

Top Stories

    Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    premium_icon Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    News SCHOOL is out forever for this year's Year 12 students across the Bundaberg region, and they're ready to have a ball ... at least for a short time.

    Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    premium_icon Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    Business Demographer Bernard Salt will deliver keynote presentation in Bundy

    Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    premium_icon Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    Politics 'The Federal Government will not be arriving with a cheque for $3b'

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners