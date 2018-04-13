AFL star’s devastating picture of newborn twins

Amie and Gary Rohan with their twins, one of whom was born with a rare condition called anencephaly.

Amie and Gary Rohan with their twins, one of whom was born with a rare condition called anencephaly.

AMIE Rohan has been pregnant with twins for the past nine months, but she always knew that only one of her babies would survive childbirth.

Just eleven weeks into her pregnancy, the wife of Sydney Swans star Gary Rohan was told by doctors that one of her daughters, who Amie nicknamed "Baby B", has anencephaly, a fatal neural tube defect with no cure.

Anencephaly affects the development of a foetus's brain, skull and scalp, and sadly these babies usually die during birth or soon afterwards.

Doctors believe it can sometimes be caused by a lack of folic acid in the mother, but often there is no logical explanation.

On Thursday at 9am, Amie gave birth to twins Bella Rae and Willow Nevaeh. Five hours later, Willow passed away.

Gary posted the news on his Instagram account on Friday afternoon. He said it was one of the hardest days the couple have ever had.

"The most perfect little souls we have ever laid eyes on, we feel so truly blessed to be your parents," Gary wrote.

"Amie, Bella and I soaked up every second we had with Willow, making as many lasting memories as we could all together. It's those little moments we know we will never get back, and we will forever cherish the time we spent as our little family of four, before our darling Willow grew her little angel wings," he wrote.

"Our little angel Willow, oh how much you taught us in your precious 5 hours here.

"Yesterday was one off the hardest days Amie and I have ever had to deal with. It was a day full of many mixed emotions and you, our team, made everything so perfect. Words truly can't express how grateful we are."

Amie has previously told news.com.au about her decision to carry both babies to term. Unlike fraternal twins who have separate placentas, identical twins like Amie's share a placenta.

Gary Rohan and Amie Rohan walk down the red carpet. Picture: Adam Yip

"Baby B is alive and it can grow to a full term but with twins with anencephaly, most parents don't carry to full term. They choose to abort," she said in November.

"If I had fraternal twins, you could terminate the pregnancy. But for me, whatever you do to one affects the other.

"Our specialist gave us all the options, but I said this is the journey I've been given and this is the situation I've been put in and I'm more than happy to carry the baby to full term.

"He said that choice is very common, and he's delivered many pregnancies like ours."

The best piece of advice she's received from other parents is to celebrate the life of her "Baby B" twin.

"People have told us 'We talk about ours everyday. We celebrate both their birthdays, they're a part of their lives.

"Others have said 'We tell the other twin constantly about the baby, they constantly talk about them and run around saying 'I have a twin'.

"That's what I want for our baby."

If you or someone you know is looking for support visit stillbirthfoundation.org.au.