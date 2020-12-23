Sydney split, thousands still in lockdown for Christmas

The majority of restrictions currently in place across Greater Sydney will remain in force over Christmas, with a few changes to be implemented.

On the 24th, 25th and 26th people in Greater Sydney can have 10 people into their homes with children under 12 not counted in the number.

On December 27 the restrictions will revert back to just 10 visitors to each household.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced that people in the northern part of the northern beaches will remain in lockdown.

However, they will be allowed to have five visitors between the 24th and 25th of December if those visitors reside within the same boundary.

"If you're a resident of the northern part of the northern beaches, if you live north of the Narrabeen Bridge and east of the Bahai Temple at Mona Vale roads, you cannot leave your area. You are still in lockdown," Ms Berejiklian said.

"You can't accept anybody were outside your community and I apologise for that but we have to maintain a lockdown in that area."

The announcement around restrictions come as NSW recorded just eight new local coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Part of northern beaches to remain in lockdown



Restrictions to remain in place with some changes



Eight new local cases in NSW



NSW has recorded eight new cases of community transmission in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Just under 42,000 people turned out to be tested yesterday, which Premier Gladys Berejiklian called an "unbelievably high number".

Gladys' plan to hit back at border closures

NSW may refuse to accept interstate residents returning from overseas for hotel quarantine, as anger grows in the government at other states for hastily slamming their borders shut over the northern beaches outbreak.

Every state and territory has now implemented varying levels of restrictions on NSW residents, throwing travel plans into chaos for millions of Australians days before Christmas and prompting outrage from Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Tuesday flagged the possibility of forcing other states to take their own residents for hotel quarantine, amid frustration in the government that NSW bears the brunt of the risk.

"We'll have plenty of notice, we'll know who's coming in and we could organise a commercial or charter flight," Mr Barilaro told The Australian.

"They don't want to pay but they want to lecture us … they're not the ones carrying the heavy burden."

The Premier on Tuesday slammed her counterparts for causing "suffering" to NSW residents, and raised the hotel quarantine issue.

"We know the infection rates are going up overseas," she told reporters.

"We don't stand here and tell you how many were Queenslanders or Victorians. I do feel NSW has done more than its fair share and I ask other states to do the same and I look forward to other states stepping up."

Confusion as people told to pay for COVID results



NSW Health has issued a warning to the thousands of Australians waiting on COVID-19 test results after some residents were told they had to pay to confirm their results.

People have been receiving text messages from a number claiming to be NSW Health and asking for donations in order to confirm whether they had tested positive to the virus.

The health organisation has warned people this is a scam and they would never ask for donations in exchange for a person's results.

.@NSWHealth is aware of #COVID19 scam text messages asking for donations or confirming positive COVID-19 test results. NSW Health is also aware of a scam asking for donations for @BreastScreenNSW. BreastScreen NSW is a part of NSW Health. pic.twitter.com/t47e0lyaGD — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) December 22, 2020