Renegades stunned as Sixers spinners run riot

IT was always going to bite.

When Australia pinched Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris from the Melbourne Renegades' top order, the red team's batting appeared as thin as two-pea soup.

Coach Andrew McDonald orchestrated two crafty wins but last night there was no get-out-of-jail free card with the bat.

The Renegades were left seeing red after losing 7-41 in 64 balls of mayhem as Sydney Sixers spinners Stephen O'Keefe and Ben Manenti weaved their magic at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Veteran Cameron White - who earned a shock ODI recall after his blistering Big Bash form last summer - has scores of just two and one under the roof this summer.

Players have struggled to adapt to the skiddy indoor wicket, which leaves batsmen vulnerable when playing cross-bat shots.

Finch could be a welcome return sooner than anticipated with former opener Simon Katich leading the charge for the Renegades captain to be dumped for the Sydney Test after a pair of failures at the MCG.

The Renegades’ Tim Ludeman is castled by Sydney’s Tom Curran. Picture: AAP

But it is highly unlikely Cricket Australia would clear Finch to play in the January 1 derby against the Stars, even if his Test future is decided beforehand.

CA powerbrokers would be pleased with Saturday night's improved crowd as 23,129 attended.

Left-arm Pakistani Usman Shinwari - who charges to the crease like he's racing Usain Bolt - sent down 14 dot balls and got the Gades off to the perfect start with the early wicket of Jack Edwards.

But batting cameos from class middle-order Sydney batsmen Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe and Tom Curran lifted Sydney to 7/132.

Philippe was interestingly omitted from Western Australia's last Sheffield Shield after he had signed at the Sixers, when it was anticipated he would stay at the Scorchers as a replacement player.

The Gades' 33-run loss leaves D'Arcy Short's Hobart Hurricanes as the only undefeated BBL franchise.

Usman Shinwari of the Renegades is congratulated after snaring the early wicket of Sixers opener Jack Edwards. Picture: AAP

QUICK SINGLES

1. BOY WONDER

Hours after Australia's Test batsmen crumbled at the MCG we got a look at the future down the road at Marvel Stadium as Mackenzie Harvey made his Big Bash debut last week. Boy, does the nephew of Victorian great Ian Harvey have talent - with the bat and in the field. Harvey, 18, saved a certain boundary with a sharp dive in the seventh over and then smashed four fours and a six as he topscored for the night. Harvey prefers to play square but with the ball skidding under the roof he was forced to bat straighter, so expect more runs to come elsewhere.

2. STINKY SIXERS

The Sixers' top order stinks, and the powerplay batteries desperately need a recharge. After three games they have lost 10 wickets in the first six overs and score at just 5.8 runs per over when the field is up. It gets worse, with Sydney's top four batsmen are averaging just 14.4 runs. Last night right-arm tearaway Kane Richardson's 138km thunderbolt removed Englishman Joe Denly on the penultimate powerplay ball.

Kane Richardson knocked over the stinky Sixers’ top-order. Picture: AAP

3. GET DAN OUT ON THE TOWN

Perhaps Dan Christian should be given a free pass to let rip on New Year's Eve, before the Stars-Renegades derby on January 1. Christian was sleep-deprived before the Renegades' first game because his luggage went missing flying home from South Africa, and he jagged 3/22. Christian was in hospital with food poisoning before the Renegades' second game, and he thumped 48 not-out (30). Last night Christian completed the perfect all-round tournament with three safe outfield catches, although struggled with bat and ball. A night on the town might combine those first two ailments and prove the tonic for Christian to take down the Stars at the MCG.

4. WICKETS FOR SOME….

Mohammad Nabi's Marvel Stadium mojo has gone missing. The Afghanistan all-rounder has only been given three overs at the Renegades' home ground this season because he has leaked 1/29. It is unlike Nabi, who jagged 2/15 in his final game under the roof last summer. But Nabi will enjoy a look at the fixture today - next up is a trip to the MCG, where he was best-afield with 52 (30) after removing Kevin Pietersen 12 months ago. It's a different story for Jack Wildermuth, who averages 10 runs per wicket at Marvel Stadium and 39 runs per wicket elsewhere.