Expert NRL grand final tips
THE NRL grand final is almost upon us, with the mystery surrounding Cooper Cronk's injury making it difficult to assess whether the Sydney Roosters or Melbourne Storm will triumph on Sunday.
We've assembled a panel of experts to give their tips for the decider.
TOM SANGSTER
SUPERCOACH
Storm 12-6
First try-scorer: Curtis Scott
CC Medal: Dale Finucane
Will be a battle of defences at an ANZ Stadium slugfest, but the Storm are just too well-drilled.
PHIL ROTHFIELD
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Roosters 19-14
First try-scorer: Blake Ferguson
CC Medal: James Tedesco
Massive boost to get Latrell Mitchell and Dylan Napa back for the biggest game of the season in a team that has the best defence in the competition
LAURIE DALEY
BIG SPORTS BREAKFAST
Storm 14-10
Even if both teams were full strength, I still think Melbourne will win. Both defensive orientated. It will be a low scoring game. With Cameron Smith and Billy Slater they are big moment players.
First try-scorer: Josh Addo-Carr
STEVE MORTIMER
CLUBS NSW
Storm 18-4
First try-scorer: Josh Addo Carr
CC Medal: Cameron Munster
The Storm have a better kicking game to get to where they want to! & their defence is as good as the Roosters as well.
MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Roosters 16-12
First try-scorer: Cameron Munster
CC Medal: Latrell Mitchell
Reason one: The Roosters have built their season on defence. And there will be no better time to put it to good use with a touch of Latrell Mitchell magic to get them home.
RAY HADLEY
2GB
Storm 26-16
First try scorer: Billy Slater
Man of the match: Billy Slater
Reason: Roosters can prove me wrong but loss of Cronk is too big a hurdle.
DAVID RICCIO
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Storm 18-14
First try scorer: Blake Ferguson
CC medal: Billy Slater
I was on the Roosters, but the upheaval surrounding Cooper Cronk has turned me. The Storm are full-strength, experienced and hell-bent on sending Slater out on top.
DARRYL BROHMAN
2GB
Storm 24-12
First try scorer: Billy Slater
CC medal: Cameron Munster
Too much class in the key position and the Cronk-factor hurts the Roosters.
YVONNE SAMPSON
FOX LEAGUE
Storm 20-14
First try scorer: Suliasi Vunivalu
CC Medal: Felise Kaufusi
Melbourne are the best team in the big games. I can see a Billy Slater chip and chase for the match-winning try.
LARA PITT
FOX LEAGUE
Storm 19-12
First try scorer: Josh Ado Carr
CC Medal: Cameron Munster
Melbourne will be boosted by the return of Billy Slater and with questions marks over Cooper Cronk, I think they'll be too good for the Roosters.
JESSICA HALLORAN
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Roosters 12-10
First try-scorer: Latrell Mitchell
CC Medal: James Tedesco
Trent Robinson's Roosters, the best defensive team comp, for the win. The attacking influence of James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell and Luke Keary get them home.
BOB FULTON
IMMORTAL
Storm 22-18
First try-scorer: Billy Slater
CC Medal: Cameron Smith
Should be a fabulous grand final. Slater and Smith have been there, done that. Champions in any era. They'll give Storm a slight edge.
ERIN MOLAN
Roosters 14-12
First try-scorer: Billy Slater
CC Medal: Luke Keary
Billy's inclusion is huge for the Storm but I reckon Roosters will roll them. Latrell and Napa return to spark the Chooks!
JAMES SILVER
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Storm 10-8
First try-scorer: Suliasi Vunivalu
CC Medal: Cameron Munster
The Roosters' team, minus Cooper Cronk, have played a combined nine grand finals between them. The Storm have played in a combined 36 grand finals. That experience will get them across the line in a low-scoring slugfest.
JAMES PHELPS
Storm 13-6
First try-scorer: Suliasi Vunivalu
CC Medal: Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith will prove the difference in a game dominated by defence. Might have been a different story had Cooper Cronk been fit.