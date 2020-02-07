Psychiatrist struck off for ‘bizarre’ rants

A psychiatrist who posted a series of "bizarre" rants to his practice's website claiming US President Donald Trump had evidence of a Satanist paedophile ring has been struck off the medical register.

Dee Why doctor Russell Everard McGregor claimed President Trump had taped evidence of a global Satanist paedophile network, that 9/11 was faked, and that the ABC was part of an international deep state network covering up the crimes of the elite.

McGregor worked at the Northern Beaches Psychiatrist and Psychologist practice in Dee Why.

Psychiatrist Dr Russell McGregor has been struck off the medical register for publishing a series of bizarre rants. Source: Twitter

Many of the 300-plus posts from 2018 onwards related to the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that suggested Mr Trump was leading a secret plot against "deep state" forces who protected satanic paedophile rings.

"Fight with your keyboard, knowledge and pen," he wrote in a post in January 2018.

"Follow Q breadcrumbs on 8chan.

"The evil truth will be hard for most to bear."

In another post, he said: "We MUST stand up and support President Trump in his fight against the global deep state. Educate yourself with the above, follow Q, and tweet/talk/message!"

He claimed "Deep State Mossad and MI6/CIA were blackmailing elites by Paedophile/Satanic compromise. I also said there are satellites doing the same thing all around the world" and accused the ABC of being "criminals" for broadcasting US "military information."

The blog posts were uncovered after McGregor submitted a complaint to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency about an alleged affair between his wife and a colleague.

When a colleague working at the same practice complained that the information was inappropriately shared with her as well, the NSW Medical Council began to look into McGregor's wellbeing.

During a hearing into his mental state, McGregor told the medical council that if they had "any understanding of politics, you would understand that the beliefs that are actually put on the blog are actually the directives from President Trump."

In one of the posts on his practice website, Dr Russell McGregor said a ‘Deep State’ was ’blackmailing elites’.

When the council chair called to say his registration had been suspended, he called her a "filthy dirty f***ing left-wing slut" and claimed she "knowingly used the power of political correctness to inflict woman to male intimidation and assault against (him)."

"You think you can do this just because I'm right-wing?" McGregor asked. He later used the blog to label the council a "paedophile protection agency" and "deranged President Trump haters and those who are political sycophants of what the Deep State represents".

His deregistration was granted by NCAT on Wednesday after a hearing in which the doctor's own assessing psychiatrist testified McGregor was paranoid.

Murray Wright said McGregor had tried to win him over to the QAnon cause by bringing a 600-page document to the consultation.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Dr McGregor had "impaired judgment" and "a strong and public adherence to beliefs that are bizarre and possibly overvalued" which affected his ability to safely practice.

"In our view, Dr McGregor does not have sufficient mental capacity to practise medicine, "the Tribunal found.

"The persistence of impaired reality testing that leads to entrenched misinterpretations of his perceptions and his inability to modify his interpretation of external events produce impairment sufficient to preclude confidence that Dr McGregor can practise safely."

McGregor said the decision to remove his practising certificate had sent him into bankruptcy.

"Right to practice medicine removed by MedicalCouncilofNSW purely for blogging a "paranoid conspiracy" supporting Trump/Q, #PoliticalAbuseOfPsychiatry," his Twitter profile reads.

He will not be eligible to reapply for registration for at least 12 months.