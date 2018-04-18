Diamonds hunt revenge in Steel City

SYDNEY has been overlooked as a hosting city for upcoming international netball matches with a replay of the Commonwealth Games gold medal match between England and Australia to be played in Newcastle in September.

While Melbourne and Brisbane will both host matches during the Constellation Cup and Quad Series in September and October, the netball stronghold of Sydney has missed out.

Also failing to secure a game is Adelaide which has regularly hosted Test matches.

Townsville, however, has been awarded a match for the first time.

The Diamonds will take on the England Roses at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on September 19 - five years after the regional centre hosted an Australia versus South Africa match.

The match will mark the first time the two teams will have met since England pipped Australia for the gold at the Commonwealth Games by one goal.

Melbourne will then host a Quad Series double-header with Australia and New Zealand playing alongside South Africa and England on September 23.

Constellation Cup matches between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on October 7 and the Townsville Entertainment Centre on October 10.

"We are delighted to bring the Diamonds to regional Australia, with test matches in Newcastle and Townsville," Australian coach Lisa Alexander said in a statement.

"The Commonwealth Games showcased the excitement and unpredictability of world netball and this will be on show at the Quad Series and Constellation Cup.

England players celebrate their win.

"We look forward to playing for fans that may not have had the chance to witness us live before."

Minister for Tourism Industry Development and the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones said hosting Constellation Cup matches in Townsville and Brisbane formed part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games legacy.

QUAD SERIES

Saturday 15 September - AUS vs RSA - Auckland, NZ

Wednesday 19 September - AUS vs ENG - 7.30pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Sunday 23 September - AUS vs NZ - 1pm, Hisense Arena, Melbourne

CONSTELLATION CUP

Sunday 7 October - AUS vs NZ - 1pm, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 10 October - AUS vs NZ - 7.30pm - Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre

Sunday 14 October - AUS vs NZ - Hamilton

NZ Thursday 18 October - AUS vs NZ - Wellington, NZ