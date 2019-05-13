Sydney, Melbourne...Bundy: Top mag lists cities on the rise

Bundaberg Rum's Scott Merrick and The Lighthouse Hotel's Matthew Buwalda are part of the Taste Bundaberg Festival.

Bundaberg Rum's Scott Merrick and The Lighthouse Hotel's Matthew Buwalda are part of the Taste Bundaberg Festival. Tahlia Stehbens

BUNDABERG has been named as a city on the rise by Australia's best-selling domestic travel magazine Australian Traveller.

The magazine identified the Rum City among a small handful of places in Queensland for its celebrated list of 100 reasons to get of the couch and explore Australia.

"The Queensland coastal city has all the elements needed to stamp it as a city on the rise, from a thriving regional art gallery to a microbrewery (head to Bargara Brewing Company's Brewhouse on Sunday afternoon when it goes off) to a growing food scene,” the travel magazine says.

It encouraged people to visit the region during the Taste Bundaberg Festival in May.

Other cities to feature included Toowoomba and the Gold Coast.

Melbourne and Sydney both featured on the list.