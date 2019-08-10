Man charged after gun parts sent in mail

A man from Sydney's north shore has been charged after allegedly importing gun parts disguised as car parts from the United States.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Friday morning after he stepped off a plane at Sydney International Airport from China.

Some of the gun parts police allegedly uncovered. Picture: Supplied

The arrest came after Australian Federal Police and Border Force intercepted three parcels imported from the United States that were labelled as car parts but actually contained firearm pieces.

It is alleged the first two packages were detected at Sydney's International Mail Facility on July 26.

A man from Sydney’s northern suburbs has been charged with illegally importing gun parts. Picture: Supplied

When officers inspected the mail, they found two barrels and a frame for a Sig Sauer handgun and lower receivers for AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Five days later another package was identified by border force officials.

Officers allegedly found two triggers and an upper receiver that could be used in semi-automatic pistols.

On Thursday and Friday, police raided the man's home and a second property in Berowra and found other firearms, including a Glock pistol and two .22 rifles.

Police say some of the firearm parts may have been illegally acquired also.

AFP Detective Superintendent Nathan Barron said there was no ongoing threat to the community but further investigation would look into the full extent of the criminal activity.

The man was charged with three counts of importing Tier 2 goods without lawful authorisation and one count of possess more than three unregistered firearms without a licence.

"The importation of components for semi-automatic and dangerous weapons is always treated seriously by law enforcement because of the danger these weapons present to the community, and for the other criminal activity they enable," he said.

"Our investigators have not identified any links to organised crime or instances where the alleged offender has on-sold firearms or parts, but we will continue our inquiries to determine the true purpose and extent of these illegal importations."

The man was charged with unlawfully importing goods and possessing firearms without a licence.

He is due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.