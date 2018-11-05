Doctor ridicules nationwide anxiety epidemic among youth

MILLENNIALS need to buck up and get on with it, a high-profile Sydney GP said in the wake of new research showing the youngsters are at the heart of a nationwide anxiety epidemic.

While more than 90 per cent of Aussies have reported experiencing anxiety-related symptoms in the past four weeks, a demographic breakdown shows the worst affected are Millennials - those born from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s.

The study showed more than 70 per cent of Millennials were "significantly more likely" to suffer from symptoms of anxiety.

Yet about half of Baby Boomers surveyed said they had never experienced any anxiety-related symptoms at all.

Sydney GP, author and TV presenter Dr Ginni Mansberg said Millennials were unrealistically assuming they could live without any kind of anxiety and needed to roll with life's punches.

"This society has become all about victimhood," she said.

"We're meant to jump around and validate the thoughts of victims. A little bit of anxiety is normal."

Dr Mansberg said there were always challenges to deal with in everyday life and over-treatment of mild anxiety was a problem.

"It would improve all of us to try and take criticism on board without crumpling," she said.

"The number of kids at university who want me to write them a certificate to say they can't get assignments in on time because of anxiety is ridiculous."

The study - commissioned by complementary medicine brand Seremind - also found that two thirds of Aussies were regularly affected by anxiety with 40 per cent believing that it simply couldn't be treated.

Dr Mansberg warned that anxiety could become a more serious problem.

"You can also do some real long-lasting damage to your relationships," she said. "It's not uncommon to tip into depression and PTSD if left untreated."

She said there are many strategies to use to prevent symptoms from recurring or becoming more serious.

"Thirty minutes of aerobic exercise can really help with anxiety," Dr Mansberg said.

"There is also a strong relationship between a healthy diet and mental health."