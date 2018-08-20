Menu
Siem de Jong has been linked with Sydney FC.
Soccer

A-League club ‘in conversation’ over Dutch international

by Staff Writers with AAP
20th Aug 2018 10:57 AM

FORMER Ajax captain and Netherlands national team player Siem de Jong is on Sydney FC's radar as a potential A-League marquee player.

Reports from overseas have linked the 29-year-old attacker to the Sky Blues, who last week signed former English Premier League striker Adam le Fondre.

Insiders have said the Dutchman is set to join Sydney on loan, as Ajax director of football Marc Overmars confirmed the clubs are 'in conversation.'

"He (de Jong) has played at some big clubs, in Newcastle (in England) captained Ajax as well, played for Holland, we're looking for players like that," Corica said before boarding a flight to Cairns, where Sydney will play an FFA Cup match on Tuesday night.

The midfielder returned to Ajax last year after spells with Newcastle United and PSV, and signed a three-year contract.

De Jong boasts six caps and two goals for the Dutch national team, and has won four Eredivisie titles with Ajax.

Sydney are known to be in the hunt for a high-profile attacker after the departures of key pair Bobo and Adrian Mierzejewski.

