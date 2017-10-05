Sydney FC is not finished yet

READY: Bundaberg and Sydney FC's Josh Brillante (right), with Melbourne Victory's Carl Valeri, at the official launch of the Hyundai A-League season in Melbourne on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante has an ominous warning for his rivals ahead of the new A-League season.

Sydney FC is back, bigger and better than last year.

The former The Waves player and the team will start the defence of their premiership and championship on Saturday against Melbourne Victory.

The team won and drew all but two matches as they claimed two titles.

"This year's squad is as good if not better than that team last year,” he said.

"We've recruited well in the areas we needed and there is good depth in the squad as we focus on the Asian Champions League.”

Sydney FC have gained former Socceroos player Luke Wilkshere and Polish international Adrian Mierzejewski to cover the losses of three players who have left the club after last season's grand final.

Brillante says the goal for the team is clear.

"We want to improve on last year and take the FFA Cup,” he said.

"From a personal level, I want to score more goals and play higher up in the midfield.”

He's been working with coach Graham Arnold on achieving that that.

"We're working off a more solid platform and I want that (more goals) and he wants that,” Brillante said.

"The goal is to potentially work towards an overseas move in the future and put my foot back in the door with the Socceroos.

"Hopefully they can qualify for the World Cup next year and I can press towards that side.”

The 24-year-old is confident he can impress enough in the A-League.

Sometime this season he will play his 100th game in the league.

"I didn't even realise that was coming,” he said.

"It will be pretty good and a proud moment when it comes.”

The focus for Brillante is on starting the season right.

"It's been good to get some proper matches in the FFA Cup and gain success early,” he said.

"The side has the same motivation as last season to do well again this season”

The side plays at 6.50pm Queensland time.