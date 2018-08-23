Sydney FC go Dutch to fill final marquee role

Siem de Jong can't wait to start his A-League adventure with Sydney FC.

SYDNEY FC have unveiled Siem de Jong as their new A-League marquee, signing the former Ajax captain on a season-long loan.

The former Netherlands international, who also played in the Premier League for Newcastle United, can play as both a No.10 and striker and rounds out the Sky Blues' attacking arsenal under new coach Steve Corica.

De Jong, 29, arrives a few days after English striker Adam le Fondre and will be the powerhouse club's second marquee alongside playmaker Milos Ninkovic.

"I'm very excited to be representing Sydney FC this season and I'm looking forward to my time in the A-League," de Jong said.

"I see a lot of similarities between Sydney FC and Ajax, they're both leaders in their league with a reputation for silverware and I want to uphold that here.

"I want nothing more than success and I'll help the squad in any way to achieve our goals of winning all of the trophies we compete for this season."

De Jong arrives at Sydney following a tough year during which he was deemed surplus to requirements by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez and has struggled for starts in his second stint at Ajax.

During his first stint between 2007 and 2014, he captained the Amsterdam heavyweights and helped them to four Eredivisie titles.

A move to then Premier League outfit Newcastle yielded 22 appearances before he was sent on loan to PSV Eindhoven and eventually moved back to Ajax.

Injury has not been kind to de Jong over the years though his scoring rate off the bench remains decent.

"Siem is a technically gifted footballer and one I believe can be instrumental in success for us this season," Corica said.

"He scores goals and creates them for others as well and he is a player that will excite Sydney FC members.

Adam le Fondre is part of a new-look Sydney FC attack.

"You don't become captain of Ajax without possessing all the necessary qualities for that job and I believe he can bring those qualities to Sydney FC, and help guide our squad this year.

"This is a new challenge for Siem, I'm confident it is one he can embrace, and I'm sure he'll slot in seamlessly."

De Jong will wear the No.22 shirt while fellow recent new signing Adam Le Fondre will wear No.9.

Sydney still have one visa spot remaining on their roster.