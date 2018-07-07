Menu
Sydney CBD gas leak. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

CBD lockdown as gas leak sparks city evacuation

by Henry Lynch
7th Jul 2018 6:43 AM
LARGE parts of Sydney's CBD have been shut down, Martin Place train station closed, buses diverted and residents evacuated after a major gas leak overnight in the heart of the city.

Police said Castlereagh Street, Elizabeth Street and Phillip Street Street have been closed between Hunter and King Streets while Macquarie Street is closed between Hunter St and James Rd until further notice.

Fire crews arrive in Martin Place. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Emergency services were alerted to a gaseous smell and a deafening noise by pedestrians in Martin Place at around 11pm on Friday night.

Emergency teams were seen wearing earplugs as they approached the leak site, with the piercing noise audible from as far away as Macquarie St.

Large sections of the CBD were closed off. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
One woman was seen huddling with her two children on a nearby memorial after being evacuated from their apartment.

"This noise woke us all up," she said. "The smell was just horrible."

Police evacuate late night revellers from the area. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
According to on-scene emergency response crews, the leak occurred after construction workers hit a major gas pipe located under a thin layer of asphalt near Martin Place and Castlereagh St.

Emergency services struggled to get close to the leak due to the deafening sound. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Fire and Rescue NSW are understood to be currently working alongside gas company Jemena to divert Sydney's gas to the western side of the city, however this has been made difficult due to the large amount of pressure in gas pipes around the CBD.

Its believed workmen struck the gas main when working with an excavator. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Emergency services are also struggling to get close to the source of the leak due to the deafening sound. One Jemena employee said that the atmospheric pressure around the leak is ten times greater than usual.

As a result, emergency services fear that the leak could take days to resolve.

Fire crews in Castlereagh Street last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Castlereagh St, Phillip St and Elizabeth St are currently closed in both directions. Martin Place is also currently inaccessible to pedestrians.

Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line trains are running again after being suspended earlier in the night. Martin Place Station remains closed.

