Woman who cared for dying accused of stealing from them

Violeta Hansen - a carer for the terminally ill and disabled - faces 22 charges relating to theft, making false statements and obtaining financial advantage.

A Sydney woman accused of stealing jewellery and cash worth more than $40,000 from terminally ill and disabled people she cared for has entered pleas on 12 fresh charges. .

Violeta Hansen faced Burwood Local Court on Tuesday where her lawyer Andrew Sant entered guilty pleas to three counts of theft, two counts of making a false or misleading statement and two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Mr Sant also entered not guilty pleas to two counts of theft, two false or misleading statement counts and one count of possessing goods suspected of being stolen.

Police previously alleged that between December 2018 and October 2019, jewellery and cash had been stolen from the homes of terminally ill and disabled people in Wiley Park, Bexley, Drummoyne and Doonside.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested at a Blacktown pawn shop in early October. When she previously faced court, she pleaded not guilty to two theft charges, guilty to four other theft charges and guilty to four counts of making false or misleading statements.

Police allege she was employed by numerous support agencies within the disability sector, attending the homes of the terminally ill and people with disabilities.

Hansen, who is on bail, is scheduled to return to Burwood Local Court on January 14 facing the total of 22 charges.