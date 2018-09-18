Sydney FC's plan to avoid FFA Cup banana skin

NEW Sydney FC boss Steve Corica is well aware of the giant-killing hazard lying in wait for his team - and two words sum up his prescription for avoiding an embarrassing FFA Cup exit.

Heading south to face Victorian NPL side Avondale on their home turf on Wednesday night, Corica understands only too well the potential for a cup shock in just his third game in charge.

That's why "passion" and "desire" figure heavily in what he will demand from his team, still a month away from starting their A-League season but seeking a place in the semi-finals of the FFA Cup for the third season in a row.

Avondale's desire will be heightened by a live TV broadcast of the game, and Corica expects his players to shirk nothing in response.

"We've looked at them, but our focus is on the way we want to play, our structure our discipline, our attitude - that's all important on the night," he said

"We approach these games like any other, it doesn't matter who we're playing. They have their quality, and we prepare the same way.

Corica is set to unleash marquees Adam le Fondre and Siem de Jong on Avondale.

"A lot of it comes down to the attitude and desire. We want to play a good style of football but of course we have to be aware of their strengths.

"It's an important phase for us in preseason and we want to put on a good performance. It's a tough game against a team doing very well. They're in the (NPL) final on the weekend, we've done our research on them."

Only Daniel Da Silva is unavailable for selection, as he returns from a hamstring injury, and Corica expects to see more from new imports Adam Le Fondre and Siem De Jong as they assimilate into their new club.

"They've played two friendly games with us now so they're getting to know the boys a lot better," Corica said.

"They're great guys, fitted in really well, both have their families here now. They've fitted into the culture of the club and they're quality players.

"You'll see a lot more of them as the games go on."