A Coogee bar has been under fire this week for its inappropriately named cocktail.
Offbeat

Bar slammed for ‘disturbing’ cocktail

12th Oct 2018 5:43 AM

FACEBOOK users are slamming a Sydney bar for a tequila cocktail on its menu called "To-Kill-Her".

The drink from Little Jack Horner in Coogee features lemon, orange, Cointreau, grapefruit bitters and Don Julio tequila, according to a screenshot of the drinks menu captured by the website.

Critics have voiced their displeasure with the product on the bar's Facebook page. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Little Jack Horner Facebook page does not appear to include customer reviews.

"A cocktail promoted as "to-kill-her". Honestly? Not good enough guys," a female commenter wrote in a Tuesday review. "Please change this urgently … it's completely inappropriate and quite disturbing."

Not everyone was so offended by the name.

In response to the uproar, Rick C Chandler wrote "C'mon! It's a play on the word "tequila". If they'd found a way to say to-kill-a-man, would you be so up in arms? And yes, domestic violence is horrible everywhere!"

 

The amended cocktail list for Little Jack Horner.
The drink is now called "To-Love Her," Little Jack Horner's manager told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The drink was listed under the new moniker on the bar's menu on Wednesday.

