Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney Airport is in lockdown after a fire in the tower.
Sydney Airport is in lockdown after a fire in the tower.
Business

Airport chaos: ‘Nothing going in or out’

29th Mar 2019 11:22 AM

SYDNEY Airport has come to a standstill after smoke was detected inside the air control tower.

All air controllers were evacuated around 11.40am and firefighters are on scene.

An Air Services Australia spokeswoman told news.com.au a full ground stop was in place.

"No aircraft are departing or arriving at this time. We will update you as we know more."

Fire and Rescue NSW said 20 people needed to be evacuated from the building.

Airlines are in the process of notifying its passengers as hundreds more sit on the tarmac and wait for their planes to take off.

Jeremy Scott was one passenger still stuck on a plane.

"When you're on the tarmac @SydneyAirport about to take off for holidays and the pilot announces a fire in the control tower, everyone's been evacuated and airport in lockdown #badvariance," Mr Scott wrote on Twitter.

In an update, Mr Scott said the pilot had again spoken to his hundreds of passengers and admitted he "hadn't heard from the control tower".

Status screens in Sydney Airport are also informing waiting passengers there are delays.

"Flight delayed due to Sydney Tower evacuation," the screens read.

Flight maps showing where planes are near Sydney showed dozens of aircraft sitting and waiting on the tarmac.

airlines airport closure editors picks sydney airport

Top Stories

    BAKED: Special cake ingredient lands woman in hot water

    premium_icon BAKED: Special cake ingredient lands woman in hot water

    Crime IT APPEARS a woman follows a special recipe for fruit cake, as a police raid revealed the treat was believed to be made with cannabis butter.

    • 29th Mar 2019 11:33 AM
    Mum jailed for part in deaths goes before court for drugs

    premium_icon Mum jailed for part in deaths goes before court for drugs

    Crime Police found meth in Connie-Lee Williams's bag

    Mother of lost fisherman to fight for industry reform

    premium_icon Mother of lost fisherman to fight for industry reform

    News "Our boys deserved to be rescued, not recovered...”