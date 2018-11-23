Menu
A major dust storm lashed Sydney in 2009. Picture: Supplied
NSW dust storm re-emerges

by Angelo Risso
23rd Nov 2018 4:50 AM
Air quality is expected to remain poor in Sydney for another day after thick lines of dust smothered much of NSW.

Strong winds from a low-pressure system yesterday whipped up masses of dirt across the drought-stricken state and from South Australian lake beds before it moved towards the coast.

A second band was expected late yesterday or this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Extra paramedics and call takers were on duty yesterday to keep up with a rise in calls from people suffering asthma and other breathing difficulties.

The gusty winds also affected flights at Sydney Airport and firefighting efforts in the Hunter, where two blazes had residents seeking shelter.

"It's a huge system," Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Anita Pyne told AAP yesterday.

"We're expecting the dust to gradually increase over the next few hours, with the main band of dust to hit Sydney through the middle of the day or early afternoon. So the worst visibility is yet to occur."

Ms Pyne said it was not uncommon for inland parts of NSW to experience small-scale dust storms, but one this size was "unusual".

