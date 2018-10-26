Menu
Joshua Don Francis Wales and Mala Owen Geissler have appealed against their sentences for the killing of Tyrone 'Tubby' Michael Baynton.
Sword killing inmates appeal

John Weekes
26th Oct 2018 6:15 AM
TWO men jailed over Tyrone "Tubby" Baynton's samurai sword stabbing death have appealed against their prison sentences.

Mala Owen Geissler and Joshua Don Francis Wales had their appeals heard in Brisbane on Thursday.

Mr Baynton died in October 2015 after being stabbed during a bungled North Mackay robbery.

The grounds of appeal included whether prosecutors relied too heavily on pictures of blood all over the property to suggest the attack was excessively violent.

Issues of criminal culpability were also discussed at Queensland Court of Appeal.

In March, jurors found Geissler, 32, guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 12 years' jail.

Wales, in his late 20s, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter in February.

In May, he was sentenced to nine years' jail.

For both men, serious violent offence declarations were made.

Tyrone (Tubby) Michael Baynton was killed on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay.
Tyrone (Tubby) Michael Baynton was killed on October 11, 2015 at North Mackay. Facebook

Those declarations meant the killers must serve 80 per cent of their sentences before being eligible for parole.

A third man involved in the attack, Jeremy Kenneth Abell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016.

He was sentenced to five years' jail and later released on parole.

The appeal court on Thursday reserved its decision. -NewsRegional

