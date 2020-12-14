Menu
LIGHTS ON: Contractors prepare to install new traffic lights at the intersection of Branyan Drive, Avoca Road and Dittman Road.
SWITCHED ON: New traffic light installed in region

Mikayla Haupt
14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
THE switch has been flicked on new traffic lights at the intersection of Branyan Drive, Avoca Road and Dittmann Road.

The successful installation occurred just a week after a car crash at the site which caused substantial damage.

Divisional representative Councillor Steve Cooper said the incident illustrated why the Branyan Drive traffic lights were so important.

“The intersection of Branyan, Avoca and Dittmann Roads posed a significant safety risk,” Cr Cooper said.

“This was the highest priority issue which local residents told me they wanted to have addressed.

“Even despite the traffic incident just before the lights were due to be switched on, contractors finished the job about a month ahead of schedule.”

Local resident Bernadette Randall told the council she welcomed the new Branyan Drive traffic lights and said they were long overdue.

“There’s a lot of ‘will I go or won’t I go’ happening on this intersection and lights will eliminate that,” she said.

“With the pedestrian crossings that are in place, it will also make it safe for pedestrians and drivers.”

Ms Randall said there are three childcare centres and two family day care operations in the area.

Cr Cooper described it as a “life-saving” project.

“This has been a very dangerous corner for quite some time,” he said.

“Down further we have the Pump Park, which is a great facility for our kids; they’ll now have a safe crossing access over there as well.

“We’ve included a pedestrian refuge in the project.”

