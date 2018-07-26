SWING BUT NO MISS: Bundy golfers to represent Wide Bay

FOCUS: Rohan Wooldridge and Joshua Taylor (front) and Tyler De Been, Anneliese Taylor, Jordan Ulcoq and Jack Wooldridge (back) will compete in Kingaroy.

FOCUS: Rohan Wooldridge and Joshua Taylor (front) and Tyler De Been, Anneliese Taylor, Jordan Ulcoq and Jack Wooldridge (back) will compete in Kingaroy. Mike Knott BUN240718GOLF1

GOLF: For Bundy siblings Anneliese and Joshua Taylor there is no such thing as too much golf.

They will represent Wide Bay at the state school titles in Kingaroy this weekend after returning on Tuesday from a trip to the United States.

The St Luke's Anglican School students competed at the World Stars of Junior Golf last week, with Annelise finishing 15th and Joshua 23rd in their age group.

Now, though jetlagged, both will be hoping to help Wide Bay claim the state title.

They compete in the 10-12-years division in boys and girls competition.

St Patrick's Rohan Wooldridge also is in the team, and joining them will be five other Bundy golfers in the 13-18-years division.

Bundaberg North's Isabella Artcheua and St Luke's Jordan Ulcoq will compete in girls with Tyler De Been (St Luke's), Jack Wooldridge (Shalom College) and Jackson Zwisler (Isis) in action for the boys.

"It's Jack's first year in 13-18 as well as Tyler and Jordan's,” the Wide Bay coordinator for junior golf in Queensland, Andrew Wooldridge, said.

"Jack's not even 13, he turns 13 later this year but has experience after competing in 10-12-years division.”

Wooldridge said Artcheua is the best chance for success after competing for Wide Bay for the past two years.

She finished 12th last year and was the number one girls golfer in the region.

"She's been in the state side the past two years,” Wooldridge said.

"She is one to look out for.”

Wooldridge said the titles are the ultimate test of playing as an individual and as a team.

Golfers will play rounds individually and some of their scores will be calculated to decide who wins among the regions in the state.

"It's a good experience for them,” Wooldridge said.

"They all have to carry around their own clubs, with no caddies, and keep their own scores.”

Wooldridge said the Kingaroy course could also play into the hands of the golfers.

"The course is a bit similar to some of the Bundy courses, being fairly flat and trees on the sideline,” he said.

"The fairways are also not forgiving, which could benefit the Bundy kids.”

The juniors will be joined by Bargara Golf Course player Blaike Perkins, who will compete for Central Queensland.

The titles start Sunday and run until Wednesday.