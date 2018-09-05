Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Callum Simpson with his swag of medals.
Callum Simpson with his swag of medals. Warren Lynam
Community

Swimming helps Callum muscle in on medals

by Danielle Ford
5th Sep 2018 6:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Callum Simpson was two years old, doctors told his parents he would never be able to run, jump, climb or swim like other children due to a muscular condition.

His mother, Rebecca, said it was tough to hear that news but it made the family determined to do everything they could to help Callum defy the odds.

Callum's parents increased his swimming lessons to help the left and right side of his body learn how to work together and to build his strength.

"The swimming really helped him and in just a year or so we began to see huge improvements," Ms Simpson said.

The extra work over the years did the trick, with the Year 5 student from Matthew Flinders winning two gold medals and three silver medals at the School Sport Australia Swimming Nationals held in Tasmania.

His third silver medal came unexpectedly after he jumped in and helped out the Tasmania boys mixed-age relay team as they were short of a multi-class swimmer.

"That's just how Callum is," Ms Simpson said.

"He is always so happy to get in and help out, he just loved being a part of the competition."

health matthew flinders anglican college sport swimming
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Four young crims cost taxpayers $6000 a day

    premium_icon Four young crims cost taxpayers $6000 a day

    Crime THERE are currently four Bundaberg kids in Queensland detention centres at a daily cost of about $6000, the Queensland Government has revealed.

    Bundy to star in TV series as Surfaroo drops in

    premium_icon Bundy to star in TV series as Surfaroo drops in

    Travel Pete the Surfaroo is the brainchild of Konrad, a larrikin lifesaver

    New research finds 28% of Bundaberg jobs at risk

    premium_icon New research finds 28% of Bundaberg jobs at risk

    Careers Regional Australia Institute's data identifies vulnerable positions

    Clive Palmer's return, one billboard at a time

    premium_icon Clive Palmer's return, one billboard at a time

    Politics Mining magnate is making a political comeback

    Local Partners