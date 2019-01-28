Menu
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning.
Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

Jasmine Minhas
28th Jan 2019 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM
IN YET another incident to strike Moonee Beach this summer, two people were required to be rescued after they were swept out to sea in the early morning.

The swimmers were swept out from the creek mouth at around 6.40am.

Coffs Harbour Council Lifeguards responded, however the swimmers had already been saved by two surfers.

The lifeguards took to social media today to warn locals and visitors about swimming in creek mouths.

"Another incident at Moonee Beach early this morning which thankfully had a good result highlights how dangerous swimming in creek and river mouths on an outgoing tide can be," the post read.

The creek mouth saw the death of four men in December last year.

Ghouseuddin Mohhamed, 45, Syed Rahath, 35 and Junaid Mohd Abdul, 27, from western Sydney drowned after they were swept out to sea.

Within just five days, a 60-year-old Swiss national drowned at the notorious spot.

