Swimmers set to shine at Gympie meet

Fairymead swimmer Olivia Warmington will be one of more than a dozen players to swim at an event in Gympie on Saturday.

Fairymead swimmer Olivia Warmington will be one of more than a dozen players to swim at an event in Gympie on Saturday.

SWIMMING: Some of the future stars of Fairymead swimming will be on show this weekend when Gympie hosts its Gold Rush meet.

The Bundaberg club will send 15 swimmers to the meet, which will be held on Saturday.

But it won’t be the household names of the club in action with Toby Street, Jaime Krueger and Taylor Krueger preparing for the state titles the following week.

Instead, it is the juniors heading down to battle the best from down south.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to show what they’ve got,” Fairymead coach Paul Simms said.

“This is the next generation of the club competing.

“There’s a lot from the Sunshine Coast coming.

“It’s also the last opportunity for them to compete until late January next year.”

It will be a family affair as well with Georgina and Freddie Collins competing.

The Warmington family will have three members (Olivia, Isabella and Callum) with the O’Brien family (Max, Lewis and Hamish) having the same as well as the Carpenters with Brandon, Elizabeth and Trent.

“Olivia should do well, she’s cut out a couple of sports to focus on swimming,” Simms said.

“If you wanted to put your money on anyone, Max (O’Brien) should do well.

“He has two little brothers competing as well.”

Simms said most of the swimmers were being taught by Fairymead’s Scott Hamlet.

“It should be a great meet,” he said.

“For Scott he just hopes everyone comes home happy and has a bit of fun.”

The meet starts early Saturday morning with the NewsMail providing a live stream of the action.

More than 100 races will be broadcast, which could include Bundaberg swimmers.

For more information, which will require a subscription to view, head to news-mail.com.au.