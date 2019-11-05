Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Paul Young performed at the Melbourne Cup before the main race.
John Paul Young performed at the Melbourne Cup before the main race.
News

Swift replacement no hit with fans

5th Nov 2019 2:34 PM

THE Melbourne Cup has struggled to shake off the absence of Taylor Swift as fans questioned the local acts chosen to replace the international music star.

Australian singers John Paul Young and Mahalia Barnes performed pre-race at Flemington.

Swift was due to sing at the Melbourne Cup but withdrew in September due to tour commitments.

Fans were quick to lament the replacement acts on social media, with Lachlan McKirdy saying: "Has there ever been a bigger downgrade?"

Rob Scott added: "Is this the Melbourne Cup or Carols by Candlelight?"

Jarrod Woolley said Young was a "bold choice" to replace Swift, signing his 1978 hit Love is in the Air.

However, some racing fans welcomed the change, with Olympia Kwitowski saying she was "stoked" Young was chosen to perform.

Australian Idol runner-up Anthony Callea sung the national anthem and a choir was part of the pre-race entertainment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
celebrity horse racing melbourne cup day melbourne cup entertainment music taylor swift

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: House destroyed by fire at Woodgate

        premium_icon PHOTOS: House destroyed by fire at Woodgate

        News ALL but one room of a Woodgate house has been gutted by fire.

        What Bundy people think of three-year-olds at school

        premium_icon What Bundy people think of three-year-olds at school

        News Locals exchange strong opinions on schooling ages

        Man killed his father to 'save' his mother

        premium_icon Man killed his father to 'save' his mother

        Crime David Llewellyn Rein cops eight years jail for killing his father.