Sweetest rescue for sugar glider saved from fires

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Blissfully unaware of the danger around him, this little fella was rescued from the fire at Hawkwood. QAS Officer Nicole made sure the baby sugar glider was safely ensconced in a wrap before organising his transport to an animal shelter.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Blissfully unaware of the danger around him, this little fella was rescued from the fire at Hawkwood. QAS Officer Nicole made sure the baby sugar glider was safely ensconced in a wrap before organising his transport to an animal shelter.

AS FIRES raged across the state in a horror week for emergency services, a little bundle of joy has emerged, proving that even through adversity, there's always a silver, or in this case grey with a tiny pink nose, lining.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service this tiny sugar glider was blissfully unaware of the danger around him after being rescued from the bush fire at Hawkwood, near Mundubbera.

QAS officer Nicole made sure the baby marsupial was safely ensconced in a wrap before organising his transport to an animal shelter.

While fire conditions have eased from earlier this week, when residents at Lowmead were told to leave immediately, fire crews remain at a number of blazes including Buxton and Lowmead, conducting backburning and strengthening containment lines.