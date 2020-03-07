Sweetest gift helps save lives

Cha Cha Chocolates Melanice Jacobsen with the giant Easter egg which is being raffled. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Marcus Mission.

IT MAY be coloured pink, but a giant egg is up for grabs and the meaning behind it is nothing less than golden.

With Easter just around the corner, Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen said there were plenty of tasty treats and gift ideas on offer, this year.

“Dairy-free and vegan items are always very popular because those kids are normally the ones that miss out this time of year,” she said.

“Our Pink Lady range is an Australian brand and they have gorgeous chocolate Australian animals and money from those products goes back to Save the Bilby Fund.”

But the store which makes you feel like you’re inside the Willy Wonka factory has an even sweeter idea in the works.

“We have an annual raffle for Easter where we donate proceeds to a charity and this year we have chosen Marcus Mission,” Ms Jacobsen said.

“Raffle tickets are on sale to win our giant pink candy egg, which is valued at $250 and weighs 4.5kg.”

Marcus Mission is a Bundaberg organisation that was established by Wesley Mission in 2018 and offers suicide prevention support services to men.

Raffle tickets are $2 and can be purchased from Cha Cha Chocolate at 23 Targo St.

For more information, visit chachachocolate.com.au or facebook.com/marcusmissionWMQ. If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.