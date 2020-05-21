Sweetest campaign celebrates sunny state

SWEET STATE: Bundaberg's Sweet Potatoes Australia have participated in digital campaign #MakingItForQLD, to celebrate Queensland manufacturers and producers.

GROWERS, manufacturers and producers in the sunny state, are sharing their inspiring stories in a digital campaign.

#MakingItForQLD has been trending on social media platforms since the campaign was first introduced by the State Government last month.

Arnott’s, XXXX Beer, Ferra and Evolve have shared their success stories online and now one of Bundaberg’s own have jumped on board too.

Sweet Potatoes Australia shared a social media video, with general manager Damien Botha saying they wanted to be part of the campaign.

“Any opportunity to showcase how great our region is, and what we can produce right here in Bundaberg is something we like to support,” Mr Botha said.

“Our aim was to showcase our farms, production teams and business at large to help tell our sweet potato story.”

Employing more than 300 people across Sweet Potatoes Australia, Greensill Farming Group and Holt Farming, the organisation wanted to include personnel from all areas of the joint ventures.

“Our #MakingItForQLD video was completely filmed and produced in-house by our Marketing, Video Production and HR teams,” Mr Botha said.

“The team love being involved and this is something that we will continue to do more of, showcasing all of the great people that make what we do at Sweet Potatoes Australia possible.”

Mr Botha said as with many industries, COVID-19 had caused a significant impact on the supply chain of the business.

“From a supply chain perspective there have been challenges around packaging, consumables and a range of products business wide,” he said.

“In relation to logistics, while domestic freight has continued without fail, international freight has been delayed at times across the board.”

The general manager said as restrictions start to lift, it is crucial for consumers to continue supporting growers, as well as hospitality and food services, who purchase large volumes of produce every week.

“With farmers sending fresh Australian grown product from Bundaberg out across the country every day, making sweet potatoes part of your regular diet is a great way to support the industry,” Mr Botha said.

“From the major retailers right through to your local store, if you’re eating sweet potatoes, you’re supporting local Australian growers.”

SUPPORT LOCAL: Sweet potatoes are nutritional, delicious and a great addition in a variety of recipes.

Queensland manufacturers who are mobilising and repurposing to support the state during the COVID-19 crisis are being asked to share their inspiring stories as part of the #MakingItForQLD campaign.

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said the purpose of the campaign was to celebrate Queensland-made products and businesses who had overcome recent adversities.

“Our mighty manufacturers have stepped up production, explored new ideas and are going above and beyond in the fight against coronavirus,” Mr Dick said.

“We want to see all manufacturers big and small – food manufacturers, meat processors, clothes designers, builders on construction sites and baristas in cafes – showcasing the work they are doing to support Queenslanders.”

To see the video, visit the Sweet Potatoes Australia Facebook or Instagram pages.