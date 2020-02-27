Menu
Sugarcane grower and farmer Allan Dingle on his farm near Bundaberg in central Queensland. October 2016. Picture: JAMES WAGSTAFF
Sweeter price for our canegrowers

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
WITH some rain and a slight increase in sugar prices, cane growers finally have some positive news, even if it’s just for the short term, after a year of below average rainfall.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said the price was 14.74c/lB yesterday which was about a 2c jump from the price around Christmas time.

He said that meant the price was up between $80-100 per tonne than the past several months.

The recent increase meant they were just now just “a tad” better than the cost of production, in what is still a “volatile” market.

Mr Dingle said next week they should have a clearer understanding of the market, but for now, it was certainly a lot more positivity across the state.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s records, Bundaberg has had about 153mm this month, which is nearly half of last year’s total rainfall.

And while he said local farmers are better off with the rain, as some farmers were running low on water, it was probably a little late for this year’s crop.

He said at this stage, this year’s crop was responding well to the current climate: rainfall, temperature and humidity, but whether they can achieve the same as last year’s crop remains to be seen.

