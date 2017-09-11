Sweet treats galore as new cake shop opens in Bundy

KOODOS: Chris Lindemeier with a selection of her cakes for sale in the new shop on Bourbong St.

ORIGINALLY from Germany, Christine Lindemeier knows a thing or two about making a knock-out black forest cake.

The sweet treat is one of her specialities, but it won't be all she offers at her new shop, Koodos.

"I have been doing cakes since before I was born,” Ms Lindemeier joked.

"Baking is in my blood.”

From little cakes to big cakes to huge cakes, the keen baker says she's done it all over the years.

A big part of her business, she says, will be making cake toppers and other items that can help other cake makers.

"The aim is to work in with other cake makers in the region,” Ms Lindemeier said.

"I make them to order because you don't know what people want.”

She has previously sold her hand-crafted cake toppers on both Ebay and Etsy.

Ms Lindemeier says her house specials include a homemade rocky road and chocolate cake.

There will also be plenty of options for people with particular dietary needs.

"The demographic for dietary specific people isn't really catered for,” she said, adding that gluten free cakes are made in a separate oven.

The Bourbong St cake store brings new life to the previous home of long-term bakery Lushus Cakes.

Lushus Cakes closed its doors earlier this year.

To find out more about Koodos, head to Facebook and search for Koodos Chris's Exquisite Edible Gifts & Cafe.