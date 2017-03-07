Sweet treats are bringing visitors from all over Australia

PEOPLE are coming from all over Australia to get a taste of the flavours at Indulge, and owner Mitchell White is proud of the cafe's sweet success.

A new range of donuts being dished up every Tuesday is just one of the many reasons people are coming from as far as Victoria.

"Everything we make is homemade and it's always the best of the best,” Mr White said.

A selection of freshly made donuts for donut Tuesday.

"It's all made here, it's never brought in.”

Mr White said a range of different donut flavours - sherbet, Oreo, Tim Tam, jam and custard, caramel pretzel and Malteser - flew off the shelves today.

"We like to change everything up, some will stay and then next week we'll change them again,” he said.

Other popular sweet treats include a range of eclairs, danishes and cruffins - a type of brioche muffin.

INDULGE CHEF: Mitchell White. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN110516INDULGE2

Raspberry and passionfruit danishes are one of their biggest sellers.

Eclairs, he says, are custard-filled with a chocolate topping, but even they get a change-up sometimes.

PEACHY DISH: An Indulge creation using fresh local peaches from Belle Pesche Orchards. Paul Donaldson BUN270916PEACH7

"Sometimes we change it up and make Snickers or caramel,” he said.

Mr White said there were many benefits to food lovers being drawn to the little Bourbong St eatery.

The custard-filled sherbet donut at Indulge. Crystal Jones

"We really need to get people to come here and see what it is all about,” he said.

"It's about the whole region - the more people come, the more they experience the whole region.

"A lot of people travel four hours just to come here.”

Some of the long-distance commuters, he says, are regulars.

PRETTY AS A PICTURE: The pancake cake from Bundaberg cafe Indulge featuring strawberries, lemon curd, meringue, a green crumb, edible flowers and mulberry cream. Eliza Goetze

Mr White said word of mouth was an important player in getting more people into the region.

"Today we had people from Melbourne come in because they read about it in blogs,” he said.

"People come into town and then it's really good for the whole street.”