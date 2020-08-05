Sweet treat: Growers serve up berry exciting dessert

SWEET AS: Owners of Bargara Berries Debbie and Michael Meiers have teamed up with Nana's Pantry to create their very own ice-cream, using fresh and locally-grown produce. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

SWEET dreams are made of strawberry ice-cream and thanks to two local growers, those dreams are coming true for Bundy.

Owners of Bargara Berries Michael and Debbie Meiers have been working hard behind the scenes, transforming their Meadowvale farm into an oasis for customers and collaborating with other local businesses.

And after developing the concept over the space of four years, the partners in life and business are now serving their own brand of ice-cream, using fresh fruit.

"Michael has always sold our strawberries to Nana's Pantry so we have a great relationship with them, but we never thought about getting them to make ice-cream from our strawberries," Mrs Meiers said.

"We just happened to bring it up at a barbecue one night and someone suggested asking them to make our ice-cream and we thought 'wow, what a great idea.'"

Using their own strawberries and sourcing mango and passionfruit from two other local farmers, the three flavours have already received positive feedback.

"The support from the local community has been phenomenal this season, even with everything that has happened this year," Mr Meiers said.

"There are quite a few varieties in the market but we focus on varieties that are flavour driven and we selectively try to pick the sweetest, best tasting berries … plus you're always greeted with a cherry smile."

DREAM TEAM: Michael Meiers, Joshua Meiers, Elisa Urbanowowski and Holly Morrin. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

After farming on the Meadowvale block for more than 30 years, Mr and Mrs Meiers decided it was time to open the farm up to the public, making it more convenient for customers to access products.

"We wanted to make it a little easier for our customers over the North side, but the Bargara store is still there for our coastal customers," Mrs Meiers said.

"This new set up means customers can go spend the day at Moore Park Beach and then come visit us to relax and enjoy an ice-cream at the farm."

With lots of plans in the works, the pair are looking at teaming up with a local coffee roaster and recently installed a sign for customers to use as a backdrop for photos too.

"We are very hands on strawberry farmers, as in we do all the planting, weeding, picking, packing and selling," Mrs Meiers said.

"Our incredible staff members are onsite to help us out too, but we are right there beside them the whole way."

While it has been full steam ahead for the driven business owners, there is no plan to slow down with plenty of additions on the horizon including a toilet block and facilities for people living with disabilities.

Bargara Berries sell strawberry, passionfruit and mango ice-cream for $6.00, along with a range of homemade sauces, jams and locally grown produce.

Visit them at their Meadowvale farm at 104 Hoods Rd, Bargara store at 100 Hughes Rd or at their Shalom Markets stall every Sunday.