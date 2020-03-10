Sweet-tooth thieves target public swimming pool

NOT AMUSED: Biggenden Swimming Pool lessee Shelly Whitaker found the pool had been broken into when she arrived for work at 5am on Monday.

NOT AMUSED: Biggenden Swimming Pool lessee Shelly Whitaker found the pool had been broken into when she arrived for work at 5am on Monday.

THIEVES have stolen a coffee machine and food after breaking into the Biggenden Swimming Pool’s front office kiosk.

Pool lessee Shelly Whitaker discovered the break-in when she arrived at wok at 5am on Monday.

She said five glass jars full of lollies and a basket of ice creams were also taken.

Mrs Whitaker said the coffee machine had specific pods you could only get from her supplier.

“So it can’t be resold,” she said.

“Why bother doing something like this?

“They are only inconveniencing the kids and elderly who use the pool.”

The pool lessee said the culprits also tried to break into the demountable office, but weren’t successful.

“No money is kept on the premises at any time,” she said.

This is the second unwanted visitor the pool has had in a week.

Last week, Mrs Whitaker had to call on the snake catcher to remove a snake from the office.

On a lighter note, Mrs Whitaker said the thief or thieves forgot the most valuable item on the premises — the toilet rolls.

“They are safe,” Mrs Whitaker confirmed.

Biggenden police, who were called to the Victoria St pool yesterday morning, are investigating the incident.

North Burnett Regional Council have also been contacted for comment.