SWEET TOOTH: Dion Lee Goebel, 21, stole $10 worth of confectionery and was slapped with a $500 fine after facing Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.
Sweet tooth ends in court

Katie Hall
9th Jan 2019 8:20 AM
THEY say justice is sweet, but Bundaberg's Dion Lee Goebel would probably disagree.

Police prosecutor Grant Klassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday that, in November last year, Goebel made a beeline for the Woolworths' confectionery aisle, picked up chocolate bars and a drink and walked out.

When staff confronted Goebel about the items, he refused to pay.

Sen Const Klassen told the court that Goebel had stolen the chocolates "because he was bored”.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said, at the time of the offence, his client "wasn't thinking clearly”.

Taking into account Goebel's history, Magistrate Neil Lavaring said such an offence could leave him liable to more serious charges.

Mr Lavaring handed down a $500 fine and demanded Goebel pay $10 restitution for the chocolate.

