Bundy farmer explains what makes a good strawberry

SWEET SELECTION OF FRUIT: Camille and Clemence working at Tinaberries just in time for the winter strawberry season. Mikayla Haupt

DON'T let the winter woes get you down, because that cool change in the season means one thing to fruit-lovers - it's strawberry season.

Tinaberries farmer Bruce McPherson has spent more than a decade producing strawberries and said a good strawberry came down to its flavour, firmness and the reliability that every time you buy it, it's good.

Mr McPherson says a good strawberry should never be bitter, nor should it be sickly sweet, but it needs to have a wow factor to it.

He said good weather, nutrients and variety all contributed to the quality of the fruit.

With 5ha of strawberries planted, Mr McPherson said throughout the season they would grow five varieties of the berry.

He said the cooler nights would be benefiting strawberry growers across the state, allowing the sugars to set and the strawberries to be sweet.

With plenty of strawberry growers around the region, Mr McPherson said Bundaberg was spoilt for choice.

He said locally stocked strawberries were on the shelves within 24 hours of being picked and packed on the farm.

With this being his 13th year growing strawberries, Mr McPherson said one of his favourite things about the fruit was that "they wear their hearts on their sleeve".

"What you do to them today, can affect them tomorrow," he said.

Mr McPherson said a "farmer's footsteps are the best fertiliser" and so he is constantly out in the field, tasting the strawberries to see if they had the flavour right. He said it was similar to being a chef.

For first-time buyers, the grower said 80 per cent of purchases are based on what the customer can see. It's for the repeat buyers that his meticulous work targets - the flavour is what brings people back.

Tinaberries is open from 9am-5.30pm every day.

Tinaberries is at 15 Zinks Rd. For more information, phone 4159 3001.