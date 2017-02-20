Sweet surprise for Timmothy's sixteenth

Timmothy Mulvena and his dad Michael inside the cab of the truck.

THERE was a haul of a surprise for Timmothy Mulvena on his 16th birthday after his big sister, Talitha Mulvena, rallied the Bundaberg spirit and half a dozen trucks to make his day.

Timmothy was born with cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound.

The teenager has always had a love for anything with wheels so Miss Mulvena put a call out on Facebook asking for community support.

Miss Mulvena is Timmothy's carer and she asked for anyone with a truck to show up as a surprise for her brother.

And the spirit came through on Friday afternoon with roaring engines and horns tooting with support for the lad.

The convoy of trucks arrived on cue and Timmothy's face lit up with excitement.

While planning the event, Miss Mulvena said trucks were her brother's life and he would probably jump out of his wheelchair with excitement.

Miss Mulvena said her brother's reaction on the day reaction was even better.

"He saw the trucks come up the driveway and he started crying knowing they were there for his birthday,” she said.

"The truckies were almost in tears too.

"He said it was the best birthday ever and Bundaberg helped it happen.”

Timmothy's loved ones smiled as they saw him being lifted into the cabin of a truck for the first time.

Miss Mulvena said her brother was not able to walk, drink, eat or shower without assistance, but it never put a dampener on his outlook on life.

Luke Hobson works for one of the truck companies, Bundy Bullet, which was tagged in the Facebook post and he didn't have to think twice about pledging his support.

He told the NewsMail, when the call went out in early February, that giving back and helping the community was all part of the job.

Mr Hobson said it was the little occasions which brought the town together.

Miss Mulvena thanked the truck companies for coming and said she was overwhelmed by the support.

"The truckies even gave him a T-shirt and a hat, both which he won't take off, as gifts,” she said.

"And another made him a cake, I am so grateful.”