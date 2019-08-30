Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIBRE STRENGTH: Sarah Barber, Anne-Louise Slack, Michael OShea and Roy Parfitt.
FIBRE STRENGTH: Sarah Barber, Anne-Louise Slack, Michael OShea and Roy Parfitt. Mike Knott
Business

Sweet opening for new Bundy research facility

Mikayla Haupt
by
30th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUGAR cane has a long history in the Bundaberg region and yesterday was one for the history books with the official opening of the Sugar Research Australia facility.

Growers and scientists alike attended the research facility open day to mark the occasion and check out the new home for SRA in the southern region.

Dr Jason Eglinton said there was research from  cloning to fibre analysis at the hub.

He said the breeding program  meant that local issues were being addressed at a local level.

"It's great to have a dedicated station that was built to be fit-for-purpose, you can walk around and see everything's got a place to live, the staff can physically see trials outside their office window so they're on top of them; there can be no excuses about them not knowing what's going on in the paddock," he said.

"And district best practice agronomic management with soil moisture probes, scheduled irrigation, really means that our field trials are reflecting best practice production and it's what we need to do as well."

Dr Eglinton said the Bundaberg station was also leading the work on fibre quality, with samples from outside Bundy coming here to be tested.

This all relates to how a variety processes when it gets into the mill.

"The equipment that we have here tests a number of those fibre quality parameters: the sheer strength of the fibre, the impact resistance of the fibre and the proportion of short fibre," he said.

One of the other new research paths being undertaken in Bundaberg is the NIR calibrations.

Dr Eglinton said they were working on teaching the NIR fibre quality traits to make it easier, more cost effective and potentially identify clones with problematic processing characteristics before they get out into a farmer's field.

bundaberg economy bundaberg sugar
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sweet opening for facility

    premium_icon Sweet opening for facility

    News SUGAR cane has a long history in the Bundaberg region and yesterday was one for the history books with the official opening of the Sugar Research Australia...

    The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    premium_icon The beaches where sharks roam revealed

    News Scores of lethal tiger and bull sharks among haul

    • 30th Aug 2019 4:56 AM
    This is for you Dad: Gympie woman pleads for euthanasia laws

    premium_icon This is for you Dad: Gympie woman pleads for euthanasia laws

    News "The last day at his bedside we were listening to him drown.”

    Safety overhaul recommended after Dianne, Cassandra inquest

    premium_icon Safety overhaul recommended after Dianne, Cassandra inquest

    News Coroner recommends safety overhaul for fishing industry.