Sweet! Local mill hits magic million mark

STUDY GROUP: A group of sugar cane growers and millers from North Queensland recently visited Childers to learn about harvesting efficiency from their local counterparts. SRA

THE magic million mark has been reached at Isis Central Sugar Mill.

CEO John Gorringe this week announced total amount of sugar processed at the mill this crushing season has passed one million tonnes.

"This milestone is a significant benchmark and one which Isis Central Sugar Mill, which has been in business for more than 125 years, and its shareholders strive to achieve each season.”

Mr Gorringe said the mill first surpassed one million tonnes in 1994 and had done so for 21 of the past 25 years.

He said the rain that had fallen in the region since Childers was pummelled by a storm on September 30 would assist with cane plant germination and ratooning.

"Thankfully there was a reasonable amount of rainfall associated with the storm,” he said.

"Weather stations across the cane-growing area recorded rainfall from as little as 5mm around Wallaville to as much as 42mm at Huxley north of Childers.”

Harvesting was stopped during the wet, forcing the mill to stop crushing for a period of almost 24 hours.

Mr Gorringe said staff used the downtime to carry out maintenance and a full-factory clean.

This week's crush of 61,237 tonnes brings the mill's total for the season to 1,022,696 tonnes.

The season estimate of 1.2 million tonnes is unchanged.

Mr Gorringe said he expected the crush to wrap up by the last week of October.

The highest CCS achieved over the past week at Isis was 17.92 for a block of Q208/2R at Kolan Flats.

A small decline in CCS for the season, now 14.60, could be attributed to wet weather, Mr Gorringe said.