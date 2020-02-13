Sweet live sessions with side of cake

Suzy Evans is looking forwards to The Cake and Cordial Session at Oodies Cafe on Friday night.

CELEBRATE Valentine’s Day with sweet tunes, cake and cordial.

Talented musician, Megan Cooper has toured various locations across the country with her unique, folksy and vintage sound and now she is bringing The Cake and Cordial Sessions to Bundaberg for the first time.

The Cake and Cordial Sessions first started five years ago, when Ms Cooper was unable to secure a gig at the Tamworth Music Festival.

Since these humble beginnings, the musician has gone on to perform at various events including Tamworth and The Cake and Cordial Sessions .....

“The event is kind of like a mini music festival, but you don’t need to rush around to see the bunch of artists … and there’s free cake and cordial on offer just to sweeten the deal,” Ms Cooper said.

“Any time we do a cake and cordial show, it is really talented songwriters and artists performing, but also storytelling the meaning behind their songs.”

Audience members are invited to sit back, relax and listen to sweet, original music, at a venue that known to offer a homely atmosphere.

And regardless of what your stance is on Valentine’s Day, the line-up promises something for everyone.

“It is the perfect night out for the loved up and the lovelorn,” Ms Cooper said.

“If you are all about the love songs or if you never want to hear another one again, we’ve got you covered either way.”

Sue Ray, Megan Cooper, Paddy McHugh and Freight Train Foxes will perform on the night.

Cordial flavours include rose and lime, mango and lime, pomegranate and raspberry and melon, lime and bitters and BYO is available.

The Cake and Cordial Session starts from 7pm, at Oodies Cafe, at 103 Gavin St.

Tickets are $30.