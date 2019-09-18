Sweet ideas stem from our students

STEMMING IDEAS: Students, Shakaya Templeton and Jayne Wake participate in the STEM program at CQUniversity.

KEEN students from local high schools participated in CQUniversity’s Stem Program last week.

The program offered the opportunity to learn about science in their own backyard and explore the various career options available in the field.

Students were offered an insight into local agriculture businesses and procedures, including Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Greensills Farming and the Bundy Ginger farm.

Twenty students were then divided into five groups and given two hours to brainstorm strategies for a problem solving activity and were asked to research solutions for reducing sweet potato wastage, without making chips or puree.

Bundaberg State High School grade Ten student Shakaya Templeton and Bundaberg North State School Year Nine student Jayne Wake and their group proposed making Vitagummies and cosmetics from the leftovers of the vegetable.

“Our research showed that sweet potatoes contain great anti-agiing products as well as a chemical called catechollace which is a natural skin lightener and sweet potatoes also contain natural chemicals that can be used as acne treatment,” Miss Templeton said.

“This organic and vegan product would be created by using the dehydrated, grated or powered potato, mixed with potato oil or apple honey and the liquid extracted during this process could then be turned into juice to further reduce wastage.”